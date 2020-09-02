Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) rose 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 2,591,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,961,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.