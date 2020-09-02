Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Up 68.6% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and $1.14 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044326 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.02 or 0.05749246 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00037232 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00050928 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,693,206,260 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.