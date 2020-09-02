Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $283,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

Shopify stock traded down $59.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,074.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,957. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,007.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.30. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.05, a PEG ratio of 3,828.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

