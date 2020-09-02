Short Interest in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declines By 51.5%

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the July 30th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,016,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,058,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 529,619 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 163.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 67.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,365,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 956,783 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of AWP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,136. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

