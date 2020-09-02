Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Declines By 26.9%

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 919,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

