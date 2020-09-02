Short Interest in Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Decreases By 50.0%

Empiric Student Property plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Empiric Student Property stock remained flat at $$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $0.73.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

