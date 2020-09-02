Short Interest in GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Declines By 29.2%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GAILF remained flat at $$7.80 on Wednesday. GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.
GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS Company Profile
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.