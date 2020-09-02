Short Interest in GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Declines By 29.2%

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GAILF remained flat at $$7.80 on Wednesday. GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

GAIL INDIA LTD/S GDR REGS Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas transmission company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

