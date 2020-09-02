Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Grows By 213.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 121,039 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 196.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

