Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 247.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 247.0% from the July 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.77.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.
