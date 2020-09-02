Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Rises By 247.0%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, an increase of 247.0% from the July 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

