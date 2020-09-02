Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Decreases By 51.4%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the July 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ETHE traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 342,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,815. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $259.52.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

There is no company description available for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.