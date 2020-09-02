Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Increases By 100.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $$34.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.