Short Interest in IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Expands By 100.0%

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get IHI CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY remained flat at $$3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. IHI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for IHI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.