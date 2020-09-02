Short Interest in Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Declines By 50.0%

Integrated Cannabis Co Inc (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 46,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Integrated Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

About Integrated Cannabis

Integrated Cannabis Company, Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

