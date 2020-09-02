Short Interest in L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Declines By 28.3%

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the July 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRLCY. Argus lifted their price target on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,427. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.48.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

