Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Increases By 2,766.7%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 2,766.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LBCC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 4,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,792. Long Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Long Blockchain alerts:

Long Blockchain Company Profile

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Long Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.