Short Interest in Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declines By 50.0%

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MCBK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. Madison County Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.