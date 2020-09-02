Short Interest in MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Increases By 100.0%

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEGGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Get MEGGITT PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR stock remained flat at $$7.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.65. MEGGITT PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEGGITT PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.