Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Grows By 343.5%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the July 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Summer Infant stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.59. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Summer Infant accounts for about 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

