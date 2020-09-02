Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Grows By 343.5%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 343.5% from the July 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Summer Infant stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.59. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
Summer Infant Company Profile
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.
