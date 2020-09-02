Short Interest in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Decreases By 27.1%

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE VAR traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.66. 1,240,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,690. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,567.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,018,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.