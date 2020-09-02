Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE SHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 57,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $32.02.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
