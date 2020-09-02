Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 57,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,694. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 323.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

