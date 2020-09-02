Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,545. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 380,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

