SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

SLM has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

