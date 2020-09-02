Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SND. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 145,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.77. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

