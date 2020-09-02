Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Up 5%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.53. 40,075,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 29,281,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $2,011,041.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,305,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,968,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,238,826 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,396 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 4.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

