Somnomed Ltd (ASX:SOM) Insider Amrita Blickstead Acquires 62,768 Shares

Somnomed Ltd (ASX:SOM) insider Amrita Blickstead purchased 62,768 shares of Somnomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,114.96 ($71,510.69).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.08.

Get Somnomed alerts:

About Somnomed

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Australia and internationally. Its products include SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Somnomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somnomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.