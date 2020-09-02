Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Up 86.7% in August

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 30th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva acquired 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 200,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

SONM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 410,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

