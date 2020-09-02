Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $2,293.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,505.43 or 1.00678200 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00209628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

