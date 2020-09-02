Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

