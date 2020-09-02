Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by 29.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 694.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 2,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

