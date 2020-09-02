Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Trading Up 18.5%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) shares were up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 389,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 219,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

