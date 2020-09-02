SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 210,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

