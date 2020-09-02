Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Up 5%

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 31,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 109,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $428.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Star Group by 82.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Star Group by 791.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

