Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pagerduty (NYSE:PD)

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,837 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 828% compared to the average daily volume of 198 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

NYSE PD traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. 5,510,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,081. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pagerduty by 142.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pagerduty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 10.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

