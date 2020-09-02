Sun Communities Inc (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on October 15th

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 230.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

NYSE:SUI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. 3,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

