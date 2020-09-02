Sun Communities Inc (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on October 15th

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 230.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.
NYSE:SUI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.06. 3,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
