Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $2,280,000.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00.

Susan Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $5,429,000.00.

TNDM stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. 705,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -154.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $116.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after purchasing an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.