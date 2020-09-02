Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 30th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.84. 4,124,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,487 shares of company stock worth $18,934,794. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

