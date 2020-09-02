Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,777,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,754,386 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines comprises 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned about 1.79% of Tc Pipelines worth $716,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,482,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 9.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,688,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,615,000 after buying an additional 2,276,501 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 14,635,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,094 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,598,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,735,000 after acquiring an additional 320,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 1,355,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,821. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.