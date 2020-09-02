TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MOHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.16 million during the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products.

