Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.56. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

