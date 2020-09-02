Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.
Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.56. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.
