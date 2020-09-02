Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $258.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,868,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

