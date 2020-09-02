Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $73,683,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,214.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,445,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

