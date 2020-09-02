Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 244,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $300.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 496.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

