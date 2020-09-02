TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 206,911 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $109,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 9,744,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,751,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.