TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $995,439.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,530.81 or 1.00905953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00209660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001104 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,479,052 coins and its circulating supply is 21,479,039 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

