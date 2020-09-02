Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is FIL Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,037,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,436,127 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.3% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned 2.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,697,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,179,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,701,000 after acquiring an additional 553,286 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 622,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,672,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,629,000 after acquiring an additional 349,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.589 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

