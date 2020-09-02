Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

TSCO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,392. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

