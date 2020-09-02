Traders Buy High Volume of Innoviva Put Options (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,110 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the typical volume of 143 put options.

INVA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 32,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 92.39 and a quick ratio of 92.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 50.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

