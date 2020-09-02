Traders Buy High Volume of Innoviva Put Options (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,110 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the typical volume of 143 put options.
INVA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 32,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 92.39 and a quick ratio of 92.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
