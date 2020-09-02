Traders Buy Large Volume of AON Call Options (NYSE:AON)

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,435 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 716 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $7.08 on Wednesday, reaching $209.73. 1,804,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.82. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

