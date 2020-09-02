TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

