TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

TCBK stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $824.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.69. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

